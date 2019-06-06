Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods look to bounce back and avoid a sweep after losing the first two games of the series by a run in each game and will send 2019 Midwest League All-Star Alan Strong to the mound.

Friday starts the last home stand of the first-half, a seven-gamer that features Hall of Fame night on Friday, June 7. The first 999 fans in attendance will receive a Blake Snell bobble head presented by Reinhart Foodservice, while the 2018 AL Cy Young becomes the third member of the Hot Rods Hall of Fame.

About Last Night... The Hot Rods and Cubs engaged in a pitcher's duel on Wednesday night in the swing game of a three-game series, with the Cubs prevailing despite a ninth-inning rally by BG in a 2-1 loss at Four Winds Field. Shane McClanahan made his 10th start of the season for the Hot Rods and held the Cubs to two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings of work, adding six strikeouts. Chris Morel doubled home Brennan Davis in the second inning to give South Bend a 1-0 lead, but Gustavo Polanco ripped a solo homer in the third in a full count to put the Cubs ahead 2-0. Neither team scored a run through the following five innings until the ninth, when the Hot Rods plated a run. Michael Smith was hit by a pitch with two outs and went to second on defensive indifference. Wander Franco struck a two-strike single to center, plating Smith to make it a 2-1 game. Chris Betts struck out in the next at-bat, sinking Bowling Green's hopes of a comeback in the 2-1 loss.

Strong Toss... Bowling Green has four starters headed to the 2019 Midwest League All-Star game in South Bend, including Thursday's starter Alan Strong. The righty owns the sixth-best ERA in the Midwest League this season while his 4-1 record nets him a .800 win percentage, which is tied for the second best in the league. He also owns the second-lowest WHIP in the Midwest League at 0.97, having allowed 42 hits and just eight walks over his 51.1 innings of work.

Seize the Days... The Hot Rods are 23-22 during night games this season, but during the day Bowling Green has accumulated a 12-3 record. As a team, the Hot Rods are batting .309 during daylight hours with 17 homers and 106 runs scored. The team's OBP is .394 while they're slugging .506, good for a .900 OPS. They've outscored their opponents by 52 runs thanks to a staff ERA of 3.12, having held the MWL to a .228 batting average in those games.

Hey Now, You're An All-Star... The Midwest League All-Star Game rosters for the June 18th contest in South Bend were announced on Wednesday morning and the Hot Rods were very well represented on the Eastern Division All-Star team, earning a league-high eight selections. Wander Franco earned the start at shortstop, Chris Betts will serve as the starting catcher, and Roberto Alvarez will be the starting designated hitter. Grant Witherspoon also earned a selection as a reserve outfielder. On the pitching side, four Bowling Green starting pitchers were also picked. Left-hander Shane McClanahan was tabbed, as well as, right-handed hurlers Easton McGee, Alan Strong, and Caleb Sampen. Previously, Franco and Alvarez earned selections to the Appalachian League Postseason All-Star team in 2018, while Betts earned a New York-Penn League All-Star selection last season. The other five players all earned their first All-Star selections at the professional level. From a team standpoint, this year matches the 2011 Hot Rods for the second-most selections, with eight. Only the 2013 squad earned more All-Star nods, with nine. All-time, the Hot Rods have sent 65 players to the All-Star Game, 63 as a member of the Midwest League.

Yesterday's Notes... Franco extended his on-base streak to 11 games...He also collected his 20th multi-hit game...Tonight's game lasted just 2:05, the shortest nine-inning game for the Hot Rods this season and the shortest since a 1:56 affair against Ft. Wayne on June 12, 2018...Hot Rods pitching held South Bend to an 0-for-4 mark with runners in scoring position...Bowling Green is now 16-15 on the road...They're also fell to 11-5-2 in series this season...BG fell to 9-9 in one-run games, including losses in four of their last five one-run affair...They are now 6-9 against left-handed starters...

