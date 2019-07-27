TinCaps Game Notes: July 27 vs. Dayton (Game 102)

July 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-22, 44-57) vs. Dayton Dragons (14-19, 42-61)

RHP Efraín Contreras vs. RHP Eduardo Salazar

Saturday, July 27 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 102 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

HAPPY TO BE HOME: The TinCaps return to Parkview Field tonight after losing 3 games at the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) over the past 3 days. Fort Wayne's 6-game home stand last week was wildly successful, featuring 2 series wins (4-2 record) and an average attendance of 6,105 fans, with 4 of the 6 crowds exceeding 6,200 fans.

DWS, OBP: Dwanya Williams-Sutton smacked 3 more hits on Friday night, his third consecutive multi-hit game. "DWS" is now on a 14-game on-base streak. Since July 5, he's batting .306 with a .527 on-base percentage. He had multiple hits in all 3 games at Bowling Green and has reached base at least twice in 5 consecutive games. The outfielder now has a .409 on-base percentage this season, tops among all TinCaps with at least 50 games played in OBP this season. The outfielder doesn't quite qualify for the Midwest League leaders due to missing a few weeks in June with a sprained left wrist, but if he did, he would lead the MWL in on-base percentage.

MORE GOOD NEWS: Dwanya has also drawn 40 walks this season (second on the TinCaps) and been hit by a pitch a Midwest League-leading 19 times. He already ranks second in franchise history for hit by pitches in a season. (The record is 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998.)

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has shown exceptional bat control throughout this season, owning the lowest K% in the MWL at 8.9% and the 2nd-lowest swinging strike% at 4.7%. The 19-year-old has been particularly consistent at the plate lately, slashing .308/.339/.383 since June 27 (25 games) with 12 RBIs. Marcano has struck out just 7 times during this span.

HOT LIKE A NIGHT IN MIAMI: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a 10-game on-base streak. Over the past 10 games (dating back to July 15), Harris is slashing .378/.465/.595 (OPS of 1.060) with 2 doubles, 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases. For the year, Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in BB% (15.8%) and 3rd in stolen bases (25). During the previous six-game home stand, Harris had a hit in each game, slashing .435/.519/.739 (OPS of 1.258) with 10 total hits.

GUTY IS GOOD: Agustin Ruiz enters tonight's game riding an 8-game on-base streak. The 19-year-old is slashing .303/.378/.364 during that time with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs. Even more impressive: Ruiz has hits in 9 of his last 11 games (dating back to July 12), slashing .333/.404/.405 with 3 doubles and 5 RBIs. The outfielder, who leads the team with 105 strikeouts this season, has limited his strikeouts as of late too: just 5 strikeouts in his last 11 games (with 5 walks as well).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 walks per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.17).

POWER OUT OF THE PEN: Adrian Martinez has been lights-out in his role out of the bullpen in July - after 2 more scoreless frames on Thursday, his ERA for the month is 1.38 in 13 innings (7 appearances). The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed just 5 total hits in July, owning a minuscule 0.62 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .119.

260 TO THE SHOW: Adrian Morejon made his MLB debut for the Padres on Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. The 20-year-old lefty allowed 1 run in 2.1 innings. He tossed a scoreless inning of relief on Thursday in New York. Righty Michel Baez debuted with a scoreless inning of relief against the Mets on Tuesday and again Thursday. Both Cubans pitched for the TinCaps in 2017. This makes 186 former Fort Wayne players to reach the majors, including 12 getting the call in 2019 (list on next page)... 2014 shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle on Tuesday for the Nationals... 2014-15 infielder Josh VanMeter, now a Reds rookie, hit his 3rd homer in the last week on Friday night against the Rockies.

