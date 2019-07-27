Chiefs Start Homestand With 5-3 Win

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs scored five runs late and knocked off the Burlington Bees 5-3 in front of 6,357 fans Saturday night at Dozer Park to kick off a seven-game homestand. With two doubles, two runs scored and the game-winning RBI, Brendan Donovan was the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Chiefs scored three runs against Burlington reliever Eduardo Del Rosario. Donovan led off with a double and advanced to third on a single by Imeldo Diaz. With runners at the corners, Brandon Riley singled to score Donovan and plate the first Chiefs run. The Chiefs tied the game on Leandro Cedeno's sac fly that scored Diaz as Riley advanced to third. In his return to Peoria, Wadye Ynfante hit the third double of the inning to score Riley and give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead.

The game was tied at three in the eighth inning when Ivan Herrera was hit by a pitch from Mayky Perez with two outs. Donovan's second double of the game went into the left-field corner and Herrera scored easily to put the Chiefs back on top. Donovan advanced to third on the the throw home and scored on a single by Diaz to put the Chiefs ahead 5-3.

Parker Kelly took a no-decision, pitching 4 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits with two walks and notching three strikeouts. Eli Kraus allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout in one inning of work. Evan Sisk pitched 2 1/3 innings allowing one run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout. Leonardo Taveras (1-0) earned the win pitching the final 1 1/3 innings, issuing one walk and striking out two.

