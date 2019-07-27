Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Saturday

Saturday, July 27, 2019 l Game # 34 (104)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-19, 42-61) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-22, 44-57)

RH Eduardo Salazar (4-2, 4.55) vs. RH Efraín Contreras (4-4, 3.51)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a three-game series. 2019 Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Dragons 6, TinCaps 5 (at FW: TinCaps 4, Dragons 0).

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 1, Dayton 0 (10 innings). For the second time in the three-game series, the two teams were scoreless after nine innings, and for the second time, the Loons scored in the top of the 10th before holding the Dragons scoreless in the bottom of the inning. Great Lakes completed a sweep of the three-game set. The Dragons went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and finished with six hits in the game including two by Cameron Warren. Dragons starting Connor Curlis fired seven scoreless innings.

Team Notes

- The Dragons have lost five straight games after winning six of the previous seven.

Last 5 G: .174 team batting average; 2.4 runs per game; 4.20 team ERA.

Previous 7 G: .273 team batting average; 5.6 runs per game; 2.76 team ERA.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani is batting .373 in his last 18 games. Siani's .342 batting average in July ranks 5th in the MWL.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 50 games and is batting .316 with 21 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks second in the MWL in batting average, tied for first in the MWL in hits, and first in runs scored and stolen bases.

Matt Pidich over his last 20 games: 1.50 ERA, 36 IP, 25 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 36 SO.

Andy Fisher in his two games with Dayton: 8 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO, 0.00 ERA (MWL Pitcher of the Week for July 15-21).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 28 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-9, 5.18) at Fort Wayne LH Cullen Dana (0-0, 9.00)

Monday, July 29 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-7, 4.45) at Fort Wayne LH Joey Cantillo (7-3, 2.09)

