Hot Rods Game Notes

About Last Night... Searching for a sweep of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Bowling Green Hot Rods got off to a very slow start on Friday night. Against Shane Baz, Fort Wayne jumped out to an early, scoring a run in the first on an RBI double from Dwanya Williams-Sutton, then adding a run an inning later on a single by run-scoring single from Lee Solomon. The score held at 2-0 for several innings as Baz settled down. However, Bowling Green mustered just two hits against Fort Wayne starter Omar Cruz, who went 5.1 innings. In the seventh, though, Bowling Green broke through against Henry Henry, stringing together four hits in the inning. Izzy Wilson drove in the first run with a single, then Osmy Gregorio gave the Hot Rods the lead with a two-run double down the right field line. Jordan Qsar then added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI triple into the right-field corner, giving Bowling Green more breathing room, which proved to not be necessary as Zack Trageton and Michael Costanzo held the TinCaps scoreless over the final three innings, securing a 4-2 win.

Sweep Victory... Bowling Green notched their seventh series sweep of the season by taking all three games from Fort Wayne. The sweeps have also been coming at a rapid pace, as three of them have come in the month of July and four in the second half of the season. Furthermore, the Hot Rods have excelled in closing the deal when a sweep is on the line. After dropping the finale of a potential sweep of Great Lakes on April 20, Bowling Green has won each of their last seven series finales when they've had a chance to sweep. On the year, the Hot Rods still have work to do if they wish to match the ten series sweeps recorded last season, they already have doubled their output at home, sweeping six series at Bowling Green Ballpark, after earning just three sweeps at home throughout the entire 2018 season.

Maybe You Can Call it a Comeback... For the second time in three nights, the Hot Rods trailed the Fort Wayne TinCaps after six innings, but nonetheless rallied to win each contest. That gives Bowling Green their third and fourth victories of the season when trailing after six frames. On the season, Bowling Green has now recorded 24 come-from-behind wins, second in the Midwest League behind Great Lakes, who has 28.

You're a Wizard, Shane... The so-called "Wizard of Baz," Shane Baz, did not factor into the decision on Friday night, but he did turn in a fine start for the Hot Rods. After allowing two runs on four hits over the first two innings, Baz shut down the TinCaps, putting Bowling Green in position for a come-from-behind win. "The Wizard" threw a career-high 6.0 innings, earning the first quality start of his career, as he allowed two runs while scattering seven hits. Also, Baz reigned in his control on Friday. After issuing ten walks over his two previous starts, Baz issued just one free pass against Fort Wayne.

Yesterday's Notes... This is Bowling Green's seventh series sweep of the season, six of which have been at home...Aranda has a four-game hitting streak...Erik Ostberg had his four-game hitting streak snapped...Gregorio collected his eighth multi-RBI game...Alvarez recorded his 24th multi-hit game...Baz threw a career-high 6.0 innings...He earned the first quality start of his career...Trageton had a streak of 59.1 consecutive innings without a walk (dating to August 13, 2018) snapped...Bowling Green won for just the fourth time this season (second this series) when trailing after six innings...The Hot Rods are 36-17 at home...BG has won six straight games at home...They're 13-12 against left-handed starters...BG is 8-3 when notching the same number of hits as the opponent...

