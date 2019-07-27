'Caps Bats Flat in 9-1 Setback

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - For the second straight night, the West Michigan Whitecaps offense found no answers against the Lansing Lugnuts and fell 9-1 in front of 6,654 fans Friday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Whitecaps managed only three singles on the night and failed to tally an extra-base hit over the last two games of the three-game series. The "Caps offense scored only one run in the previous 18 innings as Lansing took the set with consecutive wins. For the third straight game, Lansing took the early lead, this time with a three-run second inning off "Caps starter Chance Kirby. A solo home run and two-run double off Kirby paced the 3-0 Lugnuts advantage. 18-year-old starter Eric Pardinho dominated the "Caps through the first four innings, allowing only one hit and three walks. A solo run in the fourth extended the Lansing advantage to 4-0, and West Michigan scored their only run in the fifth on a Daniel Reyes sacrifice fly. Lansing tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth with an Otto Lopez two-RBI single and closed out the scoring with a three-run seventh frame to put the game out of reach at 9-1. The Whitecaps placed only two base runners in scoring position throughout the contest and accumulated 13 strikeouts against three Lugnuts pitchers in the loss.

Kirby (3-6) suffered his sixth defeat, allowing five earned runs and a season-high eight hits while striking out two. Pardinho (1-1) picked up his first victory of 2019, giving up only two singles, walking four and striking a season-best six batters. Whitecaps pitchers threw six wild pitches in the ball game, a season-high, and the defense combined for four errors. The loss for the Whitecaps drops their second-half record to 13-20 and 34-68 overall as well as a 9-14 record in July. Lansing moves to 49-53 in 2019 and 17-16 in the second half.

The Whitecaps six-game homestand continues with a three-game series against the Great Lakes Loons beginning Saturday at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Gio Arriera gets the start for West Michigan against the Loons Jose Martinez. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

