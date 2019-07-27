Skid Swells to Four Games with Shutout Loss
July 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Clinton LumberKings were shutout for the eighth time this season, falling 3-0 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night at Perfect Game Field. Connor Scott saw a team high 15-game hitting streak come to an end with a 0-for-4 night at the plate for Clinton (21-13, 54-49).
Josh Roberson started for the LumberKings and turned in a strong five inning performance but was hung with his first loss of the season.
Cedar Rapids (20-14, 59-45) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning.
Roberson (1-1) opened the inning by walking Spencer Steer, who moved to second on a wild pitch, and then scored on a Gilberto Celestino RBI single into center field.
The run was the only one allowed by Roberson who scattered four hits, walked three, and struck out five.
All three of the LumberKings runs allowed in the game scored after reaching on one of the LumberKings six walks issued.
Kai-Wei Teng (4-0) needed little support and earn his fourth win of the year for a seven-inning outing. He allowed no runs on three hits while walking two and striking out seven.
The Kernels scored their second run of the night in the bottom of the sixth. Following a leadoff walk by Wander Javier, Celestino doubled off the wall in left for a 2-0 Cedar Rapids lead. The Kernels scored the final run of the night in the bottom of the eighth when they loaded the bases and got an RBI single from Tyler Webb.
The one positive for the LumberKings offensively, came in the top of the fourth when Christopher Torres singled through the right side of the infield to extend his hitting streak to 13-games.
The LumberKings will meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels for second game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Clinton will throw righty Remey Reed (1-0, 0.82) while Cedar Rapids will tap right Austin Schulfer (6-4, 3.76). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 1:50 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2019
- Relentless Attack Leads Bandits to 11-4 Win in Beloit - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Farhat's 10th-Inning Heroics Lift Captains - Lake County Captains
- Cubs Silence Lugnuts, 6-0 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Hot Rods Fall 7-5 in 10 Innings in Series Opener to Captains - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Skid Swells to Four Games with Shutout Loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Heartbreak in Kane County - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Six Lead Changes, Six Runs, Six Wins in a Row - Kane County Cougars
- 'Caps Homer Twice, But Fall in Homestand Opener - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Saturday Spoiler - Great Lakes Loons
- Teng Tames LumberKings Saturday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Brian Rey Produces Record Night as Dragons Top Fort Wayne, 14-7 - Dayton Dragons
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 27 vs. Dayton (Game 102) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Bats Flat in 9-1 Setback - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cougars Sweep LumberKings - Kane County Cougars
- Top of the Order Sizzles - Lake County Captains
- Snappers Beat Bees and Take Road Series - Beloit Snappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.