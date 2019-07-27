Skid Swells to Four Games with Shutout Loss

July 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Clinton LumberKings were shutout for the eighth time this season, falling 3-0 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night at Perfect Game Field. Connor Scott saw a team high 15-game hitting streak come to an end with a 0-for-4 night at the plate for Clinton (21-13, 54-49).

Josh Roberson started for the LumberKings and turned in a strong five inning performance but was hung with his first loss of the season.

Cedar Rapids (20-14, 59-45) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning.

Roberson (1-1) opened the inning by walking Spencer Steer, who moved to second on a wild pitch, and then scored on a Gilberto Celestino RBI single into center field.

The run was the only one allowed by Roberson who scattered four hits, walked three, and struck out five.

All three of the LumberKings runs allowed in the game scored after reaching on one of the LumberKings six walks issued.

Kai-Wei Teng (4-0) needed little support and earn his fourth win of the year for a seven-inning outing. He allowed no runs on three hits while walking two and striking out seven.

The Kernels scored their second run of the night in the bottom of the sixth. Following a leadoff walk by Wander Javier, Celestino doubled off the wall in left for a 2-0 Cedar Rapids lead. The Kernels scored the final run of the night in the bottom of the eighth when they loaded the bases and got an RBI single from Tyler Webb.

The one positive for the LumberKings offensively, came in the top of the fourth when Christopher Torres singled through the right side of the infield to extend his hitting streak to 13-games.

The LumberKings will meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels for second game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Clinton will throw righty Remey Reed (1-0, 0.82) while Cedar Rapids will tap right Austin Schulfer (6-4, 3.76). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 1:50 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.