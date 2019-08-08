TinCaps Game Notes: August 8 vs. Dayton (Game 114)

August 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-26, 52-61) vs. Dayton Dragons (20-25, 48-67)

RHP Efraín Contreras vs. RHP Lyon Richardson

Thursday, Aug. 8 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 114 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps won for the 6th time in their last 7 games, beating the Dragons, 5-1.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.13). The 'Caps K-ed 13 while walking only 1 last night.

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE: The Padres' first round pick (6th overall) in the 2019 Draft, CJ Abrams, joined the TinCaps Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. The 18-year-old from the Atlanta area was a force in 32 games in the AZL, slashing .401/.442/.662 with 12 doubles, 8 triples, 3 HRs and 22 RBIs. Abrams also swiped 14 bases and scored 40 runs. More bio info on Abrams can be found on page 4.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the lowest K% in the MWL at 9% and the 3rd lowest Swinging Strike% (4%). His 110 hits for the year rank tied for 2nd. With 29 walks and 38 strikeouts, Marcano's 0.76 BB/K ratio ranks 5th.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawaun Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 28. For that matter, he's only been caught stealing 3 times, making him the only player in the league with 20+ SB and < 4 CS. Harris is also tied for 4th in the MWL in BB% (15%)... Since July 15, in 19 games, Harris has slashed

.301/.395/.493 (.888 OPS) with 3 doubles, a triple, 3 homers, 15 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases. In an article in The Journal Gazette on Saturday, Harris said earlier this season his foot was getting down late in his swing, causing him to be late on contact or swing too hard to try to catch up to the ball. Now he says he's been slowing down the swing, with the thought process that swinging at 80% effort is better: "80% gets you 100, 100% gets you 0."

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP at .417. Williams-Sutton is currently on a 24-game on-base streak dating back to July 5, the longest on-base streak for any TinCap this season... DWS has been hit by a MWL-high 25 pitches this season, including 4 times on July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (that tied a MiLB record; it's never happened before in a MLB game). He now holds Fort Wayne's single-season HBP record, breaking the previous mark of 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998... Williams-Sutton is also tied for 4th in the MWL in BB% (15%)... His wRC+ of 139 ranks 1st among active players in the league.

HUNTHUNTING HITS: Through his first 35 games of the year, catcher Blake Hunt slashed .192/.301/.312 (.613 OPS). In 45 games since May 26, he's slashed .300/.366/.424 (.790) with 13 doubles, a triple, 2 HR, and 20 RBIs.

CURRY CATCHES ON: Outfielder Michael Curry's season got off to a slow start. After being in Extended Spring Training, he appeared in 5 April games before going back to Extended. He returned Memorial Day Weekend and went 0-for-6 in his first 2 games back. But in 54 games since May 26, he ranks 5th in the MWL in OPS (.862).

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Over his last 15 games, infielder Justin Lopez has slashed

.322/.355/.492 (.847 OPS) with 4 doubles, 2 homers, and 10 RBIs... Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 3 teenagers in the MWL with 10+ home runs this season. The others are Peoria's Nolan Gorman, who was drafted by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2018 (he hit 10 before a mid-season promotion) and Burlington's Kevin Maitan, who was rated as the No. 1 international free agent prospect in 2016.

SKENDER SPARKS: Third baseman Ethan Skender has hit safely in 15 of his 19 games with the TinCaps.

BENSON ABOARD: Since his season debut with the 'Caps on July 19, outfielder Tyler Benson has led the team in batting average (.333) over his 13 games played.

LEE LINES IT: Infielder Lee Solomon ranks 2nd in the MWL in line drive % at 21% on batted balls in play. For the season, he's tied with Agustin Ruiz for the team lead in doubles with 21.

Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2019

