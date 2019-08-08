Pop-Star MAX Joins the Lineup at Four Winds Field on August 16

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs today announced singer MAX will join Grammy-award winning artist Pitbull as an opening act at an upcoming concert at Four Winds Field on Saturday, August 16, 2019.

An iHeart Radio's 2019 'Best New Pop Artist' nominee, MAX has been labeled by Billboard as a top pop-star to watch. Born in New York City, the artist, actor and dancer has toured the world multiple times over, been featured in a Dolce and Gabbana campaign with Madonna, and starred in critically acclaimed films and television shows. With the breakout success of his 2016 full-length album, Hell's Kitchen Angel, MAX yielded an inescapable smash in the form of his hit-single "Lights Down Low". The song generated half a billion streams globally, earned triple platinum certifications in the US and soared to #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent hit "Love Me Less" featuring Quinn XCII is currently in the top 20 at Top 40 Radio, charting at Hot AC, and has garnered over 80 million streams to date. "Love Me Less" is currently climbing on the Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Shazam charts with incredible live performances on Jimmy Kimmel, Kelly & Ryan, and the Today Show.

LaPorte band Rhymer/Educator is also scheduled to perform, and rounds out the line-up of the show. Rhymer/Educator will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices for the Pitbull concert start at $45 plus applicable fees and can be purchased at www.PitbullSouthBend.com, or by calling (574) 235-9988.

