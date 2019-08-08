Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 10-12

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will start a series with the Quad Cities River Bandits at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Saturday night. The short three-game set is jam packed with Fang's Birthday Party, fireworks, the final Brewers Sunday of the season, and Kids Rock the Ballpark!

- SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 at 6:35pm; Fang's Birthday Party with Pregame Mascot Kickball Game presented by U.S. Cellular; Cans for Cake Food Drive for St. Joseph's Food Pantry; Postgame Fireworks presented by Tundraland; North Shore Bank Family Night with WIXX; Special Memories Petting Zoo; Kids Run the Bases presented by Meijer: Fang may be getting older, but his birthday celebrations never do! You are invited to join our mascot and his friends for Fang's Birthday Party presented by U.S. Cellular. The party includes the annual mascot kickball game featuring mascots from area businesses that will take place on the field from 5:30 to 6:00pm. Plus, bring non-perishable food items for St. Joseph Food Pantry and receive a slice of Fang's birthday cake as part of the Cans for Cake Food Drive. Tundraland presents postgame fireworks and children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks display as part of a North Shore Bank Family Night with WIXX.

- SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 at 1:05pm; Brewers Sunday with Rasmussen College & STAR 98.5; Brewers Sunday Jersey Auction; Super WHY Appearance; Rasmussen College Catch on the Field; Tundraland Player Autographs: Super WHY from the PBS Kids' Show will be at the game on Sunday to meet fans before and during the game. All fans may play catch on-field courtesy of Rasmussen College starting at noon. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2019 Brewers-themed jerseys for the final time this season. The jersey auction is online right now and you may bid at this link now through 3:00pm CDT on Sunday afternoon. Timber Rattlers players will be available for a postgame autograph session sponsored by Tundraland.

- MONDAY, AUGUST 12 at 12:05pm; Kids Rock the Ballpark with Bike Helmet Giveaway presented by Neuroscience Group; Super WHY Appearance; Qdoba Q*Monday with NASH-FM, 99.5 & 104.9; Silver Foxes Deal Presented by Primrose: The Timber Rattlers and Neuroscience Group invite the kids to one final afternoon fling for Kids Rock the Ballpark on Monday afternoon! Neuroscience Group has a limited number of free bike helmets for kids who complete a set of safety exercises down by the first base pavilion. Appleton Rock School will perform outside the stadium prior to the game. PBS Kids' star Super WHY returns to meet everyone who couldn't make it to Sunday's game. There is free use of the inflatables in the Kids' Zone and Children 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free voucher when they enter the park. There will be a host of other fun things for the young fans, too. Adults may also get a free admission to this game if they stop at a Qdoba location in Appleton, Neenah, or Oshkosh for lunch. Purchase an entrée and you will receive a free ticket for the game. Also, Primrose presents the Silver Foxes Deal - box seat ticket, bucket hat, beverage, and brat or hot dog for $17 - to those 55 & older.

The Rattlers are off on Tuesday, but the homestand continues on Wednesday with a three-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. We are working on finalizing the promotions for those three games and will have the full details ready for you on next Monday!

