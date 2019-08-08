Andrew Boekholder the 2019 Bud Curran Memorial Scholarship Winner

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Kernels Booster Club is pleased to announce Andrew Boekholder as the winner of the 2019 Bud Curran Memorial Scholarship. He was recognized in an on-field ceremony before the Kernels game with Burlington on Tuesday, August 6th.

Andrew is from Dyersville, Iowa and is a sophomore in the Kirkwood Turf Grass Management Program. This past summer, he completed a groundskeeping internship with the Salt Lake Bees and plans to continue his education at Iowa State University upon completion of his coursework at Kirkwood.

Bud Curran was the head groundskeeper at old Veterans Memorial Stadium from 1949 to 2001, a span of 52 years, and groundskeeper emeritus when Veterans Memorial Stadium opened in April of 2002 until his passing on November 9, 2007. He was a member of the Cedar Rapids Ball Club's board of directors and was elected into the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Cedar Rapids Ball Club's Board of Directors and Kernels Booster Club are pleased to present the Bud Curran Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship awarded annually to a student enrolled in the Sports Turf Management Program at Kirkwood Community College.

The Kernels are in the midst of a three-game road trip at Kane County and return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 10th to open a three-game series with the Beloit Snappers.

