Dragons Notes for Thursday

August 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Thursday, August 8, 2019 l Game # 46 (116)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-25, 48-67) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-26, 52-61)

RH Lyon Richardson (2-8, 4.65) vs. RH Efrain Contreras (4-5, 3.98)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 1. Four Fort Wayne pitchers combined to scatter nine hits. The Dragons were 1 for 9 with men in scoring position and did not have an extra base hit in the game. Brian Rey, Miguel Hernandez, and Claudio Finol each had two hits.

The Playoff Chase: With 25 games to play, the Dragons face a four game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the wildcard leader.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 3-4 in August. They rank fifth in the league in team batting (.249) but they are tied for 14th in runs scored. They are tied for 12th in team ERA (4.50).

Brian Rey over his last 12 games is 16 for 44 (.364) with three home runs and 13 RBI. He has a nine-game hitting streak (.394). Rey is sixth in the MWL in batting average in August (.400) and tied for fifth in August hits (10).

Michael Siani is batting .324 in his last 28 games. He hit .326 in July to rank 6th in the Midwest League.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 60 games and is batting .303 with 26 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks 4th in the MWL in batting average, 3rd in the MWL in hits, tied for 2nd in runs scored and 1st in stolen bases.

LHP Andy Fisher has been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. Fisher posted a 0.36 ERA for the month, appearing in six games (three with Greeneville; three with Dayton). He worked 25 innings, allowing 12 hits and three runs (one earned run) with three walks and 27 strikeouts. Since joining the Dragons, Fisher has allowed only one unearned run in 15 innings. He has allowed three hits and no walks.

Jay Schuyler over his last 12 games is 14 for 43 (.326) with one home run. Schuyler has hit safely in five straight games.

Miguel Hernandez has a four-game hitting streak, going 6 for 13 (.462).

Matt Pidich over his last 23 games: 1.55 ERA, 40.2 IP, 29 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 12 BB, 43 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 9 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne LH Cullen Dana (2-0, 3.86)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.