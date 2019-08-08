Denny McLain Bobblehead Giveaway August 16th

August 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - The second bobblehead giveaway is here with the Denny McLain bobblehead giveaway, courtesy of Mediacom and Casey's on Friday, August 16th. The Clinton LumberKings will host the Burlington Bees (affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) for a three-game homestand from Wednesday, August 14th through Friday, August 16th.

Wednesday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Burlington Bees | Tickets >>

The homestand opens with "Retro Beer Night." Fans 21 years and older can enjoy $2 beers, sold excessively out of the first base beer stand, all game long.

Also see LBPA for a special offer on tickets to this series opening tilt as part of LBPA Night.

Thursday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5:00 p.m. | vs. Burlington Bees | Tickets >>

College football season is fast approaching and the LumberKings are all in with Cy-Hawk Night! Enter our in-game raffle for a chance to win tickets to this rivalry match-up that will be played in Ames this season.

The college football atmosphere will be made only greater with "Thirsty Thursday." For fans 21 years and older, enjoy $2 select beers all game long sold throughout the ballpark.

Friday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Burlington Bees | Tickets >>

Arrive early for one of the greatest giveaways of the season! The second and last bobblehead giveaway of the season brings the homestand to an end with Denny McLain bobblehead giveaway courtesy of Mediacom and Casey's. McLain himself will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with fans as he returns to the site of his 1962 season as a member of the Clinton C-Sox.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.