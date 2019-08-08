Snappers Pummel Peoria And Secure Sixth Straight Victory

BELOIT, WI - Beloit batters powered their way through the Chiefs in their 6-3 victory Thursday night to increase their win streak to 6. For a second straight night, piggyback starting pitchers stayed strong and let the bats speak for themselves.

Beloit surged out of the gates in the first inning to put the Snappers up 4-1. The inning began with Max Schuemann extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a double on the 4th pitch of the at bat. A single by Devin Foyle would quickly even the game at 1 apiece. A Nick Osborne double, Skyler Weber fielders' choice and Michael Woodworth Sac Fly would give Beloit a commanding lead they could have won with itself.

Reid Birlingmair commanded the game well, as he has lately and worked through a great 5 innings of work. Birlingmair allowed to runs to cross, both unearned and struck out 4 batters.

Birlingmair's 5th inning looked like he may be pulled early and miss out on tonight's win, but after working out of a bases loaded two-out jam, he could rest easy knowing the Snappers' bats had his back.

The Snappers' sluggers wouldn't stop there, though, as they would tack on 2 more runs on a Max Schuemann single in the 4th inning and a Skyler Weber single in the 5th. Reigning player of the week Anthony Churlin would have another phenomenal night going 3-3 with a walk to continue to pad his stats in this recent window of success the Snappers have had.

With tonight's win and Clinton's subsequent loss, the Snappers inch closer and closer to the Western Division Wild Card spot. They now sit 5 back from Clinton for the playoff spot. While the main focus has been on the catastrophic meltdown of the LumberKings in the past week, the Snappers still trail behind their Wisconsin counterpart, the Timber Rattlers as after their win tonight sit only 1 game back from the playoff spot. With under a month to play and baseball being an absolutely unpredictable sport, it's fair to say it is anyone's game.

The Snappers face the Chiefs again tomorrow night at home to finish their series and hopefully secure their second straight series sweep, something they have yet to do in 2019. Angello Infante will take the mound tomorrow and first pitch is at 6:30 PM CST at Pohlman Field in Beloit, WI.

