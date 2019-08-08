Great American Beer Tasting Coming up Next Week

Dayton, Ohio - Great American Beer Tasting will return on Saturday, August 17, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. The Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing have been partnering for this annual event for 12 years, bringing a wide variety of beers, ciders and seltzers for fans to try.

For fans that have not yet bought tickets for Great American Beer Tasting, this is the last weekend to purchase before the price increases from $30 to $40 on Monday, August 12. Each beer tasting ticket provides 20, 4oz. samples, a raffle ticket for high end prizes, a 2019 souvenir pint glass with new 4oz. and 8oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field and more! Designated driver tickets are available for $5 and provide a 2019 souvenir pint glass, five 4oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.

Fans can sign up online at www.daytondragons.com/beertasting, at the Dragons Den Team Store during this weekend's games, or at the Dragons box office Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Gates will open 30 minutes earlier this year at 1:30 p.m. with ID checks starting at 12:30 p.m. This event is for anyone 21 and older.

Great American Beer Tasting is presented by Heidelberg Distributing. Learn more at www.heidelbergdistributing.com.

