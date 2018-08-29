TinCaps Game Notes: August 29 vs. Lake County (Game 133/138)

August 29, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-33, 62-70) vs. Lake County Captains (26-37, 55-78)

LHP Tom Cosgrove vs. RHP Gregori Vasquez

Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Parkview Field - 7:05 PM (Game 133/138)

MONDAY NIGHT: Gabriel Arias went 5-for-6 with 5 RBIs as he became the first Fort Wayne player to hit for the cycle in more than 25 years and the TinCaps defeated the Cubs, 15-5, in South Bend.

CYCLE: The first, and only other, player to hit for the cycle in Fort Wayne's franchise history was Rene Lopez on May 27, 1993 vs. the Beloit Brewers at Memorial Stadium.

SUWINSKI THRIVING: Over his last 27 games since July 31, Jack Suwinski has the 2nd highest OPS in the Midwest League at 1.050. Suwinski has slashed .370/.430/.620 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, and 22 RBIs in this range. In his first 78 games of the season, Suwinski was at .202/.274/.326 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, and 5 homers.

ALL ROSY: In the MWL, Jeisson Rosario ranks 6th in runs (77), 5th in walks (66), and 8th in OBP (.376). Looking to advanced stats, he's tied for 8th in BB/K (0.65), tied for 8th in BB% (13%), and 9th in Swing & Miss % (8%). Rosario had a solid first half of the season (.269/.381/.322 with 7 extra-base hits in 56 games), but has been better since the break (.277/.370/.396 with 17 extra-base hits in 55 games).

MILLER MASHING: In his first 20 games as a TinCap since making his debut Aug. 8, Owen Miller has slashed .373/.391/.578 with 11 doubles (most in the MWL), 2 homers, and 11 RBIs. The last time the 'Caps had a rookie shortstop join them in the second half was 2014 when Trea Turner slashed .369/.447/.529 in 46 games.

ARI-SERIOUS?!: Gabriel Arias has an extra-base hit in 10 of his last 13 games going back to Aug. 16. In 35 games since July 19, Arias has slashed .305/.386/.555 with 13 doubles (tied for most in MWL), 2 triples, 5 homers and 23 RBIs. (In 83 games prior, Arias was at .215/.273/.275 with 1 triple and 1 homer.) Arias had a 21-game on-base streak from July 19-Aug. 12, and a 10-game on-base streak from Aug. 16-25... Entering Wednesday, Arias has played in 118 games - tied for the 7th most in the MWL.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the lowest BB/9 ratio in the league (2.9) and also the best K/BB ratio (3.16).

CHANGIN: With the arrival of Joey Cantillo, the TinCaps have had 54 different players this season (22 position players and 32 pitchers). Fort Wayne used 53 players during the regular season in 2017. In 2016, the 'Caps had a franchise record 63 players over the course of the regular season... Tom Cosgrove is the only pitcher who's remained on the active roster all year... Gabriel Arias, Jeisson Rosario, Esteury Ruiz, Jack Suwinski, and Jalen Washington are the 5 position players who've been active all year.

WALKING WOUNDED: 8 TinCaps are on the Disabled List... LHP MacKenzie Gore (fingernail issue), LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Jose Quezada (right elbow soreness), C Luis Campusano (concussion), C Juan Fernandez (right hamate fracture), INF Justin Lopez (broken left thumb), OF Tirso Ornelas (right hand bone bruise), and OF Robbie Podorsky (back spasms).

EASTERN DIVISION SECOND HALF PLAYOFF RACE:

Team Record GB of Top Seed GB of Wild Card

Great Lakes 34-30 - -

Fort Wayne* 30-33 3.5 -

-----------------------------------

West Michigan 29-34 4.5 1.0

South Bend 28-36 6.0 2.5

Lake County 26-37 7.5 4.0

Dayton 25-39 9.0 5.5

*The TinCaps currently own a 9-7 head-to-head record vs. West Michigan and thus have the head-to-head tiebreaker. Fort Wayne plays @ WM the final 3 games of the regular season... Bowling Green (division winner) and Lansing (wild card) clinched playoff spots in the first half. They'll play each other in a best-of-3 series in the first round of the playoffs. The top seed in the second half and the second half wild card winner will face each other in the other opening round Eastern Division matchup. The wild card team will host Game 1, with the higher seed hosting Game 2, and if necessary Game 3.

