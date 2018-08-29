Lugnuts Activate Larkins for Start Tonight

August 29, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts (35-29, 78-56) have reinstated pitcher Turner Larkins from the 7-day Disabled List and will start him tonight at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Great Lakes Loons (34-30, 58-74) on a Winning Wednesday / Eat-A-Palooza presented by Gordon Food Service at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Pitcher Matt Gunter was placed on the 7-day Disabled List retroactive to August 27th in a corresponding move.

Larkins, 22, is 4-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts) spanning 57 2/3 innings, striking out 53 while walking 19. The right-hander was drafted in the 21st round in 2017 from Texas A&M University.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.