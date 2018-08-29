Blue Holler Brewery Launches New Hot Rods Themed Beer

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Blue Holler Brewery announced the release of the team's very own beer, Goin' Yard Beer. It will be available at Bowling Green Ballpark for the Hot Rods annual Septembeer promotion on Saturday, September 1st and for the remainder of the regular season and playoff run.

"The Goin' Yard beer is one of Blue Holler's favorite beers that we have produced. It has a classic American taste, light malty sweetness, and a crisp refreshing finish," said Chris Karraker, Owner and Brewer of Blue Holler Brewery.

Fans will be sure to enjoy the light beer during the summer heat in South Central Kentucky as it was created to have the richness of a craft beer, blended with some familiar tastes. "Blue Holler Brewery is proud to be making and serving beer to the Bowling Green Community and with the awesome support and partnership with the Hot Rods, we hope to become the best brewery in all of Bowling Green," Karraker added.

"Chris and I have talked about doing this for the past couple of years and now with his brewery up and running the timing was perfect," said Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods General Manager and COO. "It has been a very fun process creating Goin' Yard American Light and I think the fans will really like it."

For those unfamiliar with baseball, Goin' Yard is term often used when a player hits a home run. Much like the excitement a home run brings, so will the beer Goin' Yard.

The beer will be available at the Hot Rods game on September 1st with gates opening up at 5:30pm as the Hot Rods take on the Dayton Dragons. The first 500 fans ages 21 and up will receive a free Bourbon & Brewfest Pint Glass.

The Goin' Yard logo was created by Brandon Lamarche of 3-2 Designs out of Wichita Kansas. Brandon has also previously designed the Hot Rods Throwback and Bootleggers logos.

