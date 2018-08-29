Helman Helps Kernels to 6-2 Win

August 29, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - The Kernels began the final home series of the regular season with a 6-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Wednesday night. Cedar Rapids scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead.

Michael Helman went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI. His two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning gave the Kernels their first lead of the game.

Burlington (50-80, 20-42) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on a RBI triple by Kevin Williams and a RBI single by Keinner Pina.

Cedar Rapids (74-60, 42-23) jumped ahead 4-2 in the sixth inning while collecting six hits. Ben Rodriguez started the inning with a double down the left field line. He scored when Michael Davis singled him home two batters later. Ariel Montesino's RBI double to right scored Gabriel Maciel and tied the game 2-2. Helman's two-run single went to right field and scored both Davis and Montesino.

Helman drove in another run in the eighth inning as the Kernels took a 6-2 lead. Helman's double scored Akil Baddoo. Helman came home on a RBI single by Ryan Jeffers.

Jeffers and Maciel also finished with three hits on the night.

Jose Martinez (1-4) earned his first win in relief for Cedar Rapids, tossing two scoreless and hitless innings. Johan Quezada went the final two innings for his second save. Blayne Enlow struck out seven over five innings in a no-decision, allowing two runs on four hits.

Max Herrmann (2-8) took the loss for Burlington after allowing four runs on seven hits in 1.2 innings. He replaced starter Mitchell Traver, who threw four scoreless innings to begin the game.

The Kernels left 10 runners on base, including seven through five innings before the offense broke out in the sixth.

Rodriguez extended his consecutive on-base streak to 19 games, the second-longest streak by a Kernel this season.

The series continues on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Jhoan Duran (7-5, 3.91) is scheduled to pitch for the Kernels against Burlington's Jose Soriano (1-6, 4.46). Fans can listen to the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as well as online at www.kernels.com and www.kmryradio.com.

Four lucky fans age 18 and older will win a 40-inch flat screen TV as part of First Federal Credit Union Flat Screen Thursday. Pick up a raffle ticket at the First Federal table on the concourse, and you must be present to win. It's also 94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday where 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. botted soda and water are just $2 all game. And, show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9 as part of College Night.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.