Kirtley Collects Two Hits in Chiefs Loss

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs gave up three runs in the seventh inning and lost to the Kane County Cougars 6-0 on Wednesday night. The Chiefs are now 37-27 in the second half and 76-58 overall with game two of the series set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Cougars finally broke a scoreless tie in the seventh against Jake Dahlberg who didn't allow a hit through the first 5 2/3 innings. Ryan Grotjohn singled home the first run and with two outs Jose Herrera singled home two for a 3-0 lead.

The Cougars doubled their lead in the top of the ninth against Thomas St. Clair. With two on and nobody out, Grotjohn cleared the bases on a three-run homer for a 6-0 advantage.

Dahlberg (4-2) took the loss throwing seven innings allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Robbie Gordon set down the Cougars in order in the top of the eighth with one strikeout. St. Clair allowed three runs on two hits in one inning of work with one walk and one strikeout.

Notes: Kane County leads the season series 9-7...The Chiefs are 14-8 in the first game of a series at home...Both of Dahlberg's losses are to Kane County...The series continues on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Kane County with post-game Fireworks...The first 1000 fans through the gates get a Nolan Gorman player poster...Thursday is a Baumgarten Distributing Beer & Brat Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 12 ounce domestic cans and soda, $3 16 ounce craft drafts and margaritas, and $3 brats...Students with a valid college ID can purchase $5 Lawn seats...It's a Taco Bell Live Mas Thursday as fans can show a Taco Bell receipt within the last seven days to receive a buy one, get one free ticket, limit four free tickets per transaction...Thursday is also Bacon Night with various bacon food options available...If you can prove your last name is Bacon or that you live on Bacon Street then you get in free...The broadcast with Voice of the Chiefs Nathan Baliva and broadcast assistant Danny Frey, can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive and is also available on the Peoria Chiefs Network in the Tune-In Radio App...The game is also available to subscribers on MiLB.TV...Tickets are available online at www.peoriachiefs.com or at the Dozer Park Box Office... Video of the game is available to subscribers on MiLB.TV...Chiefs Playoff tickets are also on sale with Dugout and Field Box Seats available for $9 as the Chiefs host Quad Cities in Game One Wednesday, September 5...The Chiefs announced their entire 2019 schedule last Friday and the entire schedule is available at www.peoriachiefs.com.

