Bandits Can't Erase Early Deficit, Fall 8-3 in Clinton

August 29, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Clinton, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits faced an early deficit and could never rebound as they fell to the Clinton LumberKings 8-3 on Wednesday night at Ashford University Field.

Clinton didn't take long to get on the board, jumping in front during the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Joseph Rosa lined a base hit into left field for the first hit of the game. Keegan McGovern followed by blasting a changeup over the wall in right field for his 12th of the season. The long ball put the LumberKings in front 2-0.

The lead doubled in the bottom half of the second. Johnny Adams started the attack with an opposite field single and raced around to score from first on a double into the left field corner by Rainis Silva. Rosa increased the LumberKings lead to 4-0 with a sharp single into right field three batters later.

The Bandits cut the lead in half during the top of the third inning. Michael Papierski worked a walk off of Ray Kerr to open the frame. Cesar Salazar followed by blasting a home run to pull within 4-2. It was the second two-run home run for Salazar in the last two games.

In the home half of the fourth inning, Ariel Sandoval led off with a base hit and advanced to second on a bobble by right fielder Chandler Taylor. He moved to third on a right side groundout from Johnny Adams and scored on another groundout from Silva to make it 5-2.

David Hensley doubled with one out in the fifth inning to put himself in scoring position. Two batters later, Alex McKenna lined an RBI single up the middle to pull within 5-3.

With Cesar Rosado on the mound, the LumberKings padded their lead in their final two at bats. In the seventh, McGovern scored Zach Scott with a single into right center to stretch the margin to 6-3. It was Scott extending the lead with his bat in the eight by blasting a two-run double to center to finish off the scoring and give Clinton an 8-3 advantage.

Leovanny Rodriguez took the loss after tossing 4.0 innings. He allowed five runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Rosado worked 4.0 innings of his own out of the pen, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks.

The Bandits were outhit by Clinton 10-7. Hensley was the only member of the Bandits lineup with multiple hits, going 2-3. The top three hitters in Clinton's order, Scott, Rosa and McGovern each finished with two hits.

The River Bandits (36-29, 76-59) will continue their series with Clinton (28-37, 67-68) on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The Bandits will go with RHP Edgardo Sandoval (1-3, 3.29) on the hill against Clinton RHP Tyler Jackson (1-2, 5.73).

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

