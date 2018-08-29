McGovern breaks out in LumberKings win

Clinton, IA - Keegan McGovern drove in three runs including a two-run first inning home run as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 8-3 on Wednesday night at Ashford University Field. The win snaps a four-game skid by the LumberKings (28-37, 67-68) and a six-game head-to-head losing streak with the River Bandits (38-29, 76-59).

The LumberKings jumped out early on Quad Cities starter Leovanny Rodriguez. McGovern launched his 12th home run of the season into the Lumber Lounge in right to give Clinton an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Clinton added to their lead with their second two run rally of the night. Johnny Adams singled with one out and scored three pitches later on a Rainis Silva RBI double into the left field corner. Joseph Rosa then capped the rally with an RBI single to center.

LumberKings starter Ray Kerr was sharp through his first two innings of work but struggled in his third and final inning out. Following a leadoff walk to Michael Papierski Cesar Salazar homered just over the wall in left to cut the LumberKings lead in half to 4-2.

Randy Bell followed Kerr out of the bullpen and turned in a four-inning outing in which he held Quad Cities to just one fifth inning run while scattering five hits, walking none, and striking out five.

For his time out Bell (3-4) earned his third win of the season and turned the ball over to Sam Delaplane for the final two innings.

The LumberKings continued to add to their lead. They tacked on one more run against Rodriguez (4-7) in the fourth and then added three more runs against River Bandits reliever Cesar Rosado.

McGovern drove home his third run of the night in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single to right that plated Zach Scott.

Scott capped the Lumberkings scoring for the night in the bottom of the eighth. He knocked home two runs with a double over the head of Quad Cities center fielder Alex McKenna.

Delaplane earned his team leading tenth save of the year for two innings of work in which he did not allow a run, hit, or walk. Of the six outs he recorded four came by way of the strikeout.

