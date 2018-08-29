Snappers Bounce Back 5-3 in Critical Series

Appleton, WI - A balanced attack and solid bullpen relief from the Beloit Snappers (66-67) Wednesday night gave Beloit a 5-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (65-69) at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Snappers only had one hit through the first five innings (both teams had three hits combined), but came alive in the sixth. After back-to-back singles from Ryan Gridley and Jordan Devencenzi to start the inning, Nick Allen hit a deep fly ball over right fielder Gabriel Garcia for triple to score both runners and make it 2-0 Snappers.

Two batters later, Lazaro Armenteros hit a sac fly to deep center field to score Allen and make it 3-0. For the Snappers, it was the 61st time they have scored first this in a game this season and the 42nd win in that department.

One inning later in the seventh, Devencenzi would fly out deep to center, but it was deep enough to score Miguel Mercedes from third on a sac fly to make it a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Beloit got an insurance run in the top of the ninth thanks to a Devencenzi RBI double to score Miguel Mercedes and make it 5-3.

Wisconsin did all their scoring in the sixth and seventh. In the sixth with Gridley trying to complete an inning ending 5-4-3 double play, his throw to first sailed high and over Hunter Hargrove fielding. It allowed Darren Seferina, running from second on the play, to score and make it 3-1.

Then in the seventh, the nine-hole hitter for Wisconsin Gabriel Garcia hit a double down the left field line to score two and cut it to 4-3. It was the closest the T-Rats would come, as they went down 1-2-3 in the ninth with Garcia flying out to Austin Beck in center.

Snappers pitching was excellent Wednesday night. Gus Varland started and went four complete innings, giving up zero runs and striking out seven Timber Rattlers.

Snappers right-handed starter Mitchell Jordan was scheduled to pitch after Varland Wednesday. He gave up all three runs in his 2.2 innings pitched. He earned the win, seventh of the season.

Ty Damron and Nick Highberger shut the door in the final 3.1 innings, giving up zero hits and striking out four. Snappers pitchers struck out 13 T-Rats Wednesday night and Highberger got his sixth save of the season.

Gridley extended his season-high hitting streak to seven games going 3-for-4 Wednesday. For the Snappers second baseman over the streak, he is batting .565 with three RBI and four runs scored.

With the Snappers win and a Kane County Cougars win Wednesday night, the Snappers and Cougars are now tied for the final wild card spot in the second half of the season in the Western Division.

Game two of the series will be at 7:05 p.m. Thursday evening from Neuroscience Group Field. On the hill to start for the Snappers will be left-hander Jared Poché (8-6, 4.45). Wisconsin will send left-hander Aaron Ashby (1-1, 2.23) to the mound to start game two.

