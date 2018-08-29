Rattlers Fall Out of Wild Card Lead with Loss to Beloit

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Beloit Snappers defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-3 on Wednesday night at Neuroscience Group Field in game one of a three-game series. The win allowed the Snappers and the Kane County Cougars to move back in front of the Timber Rattlers in the second half Western Division Wild Card race.

The Snappers (66-67 overall, 34-30 second half) broke open the pitchers' duel with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Dylan File had allowed just one hit through the first five innings, but back-to-back singles to start the sixth set up Nick Allen, who tripled to right to score both runners and give Beloit a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Lazaro Armenteros drove in Allen with a sacrifice fly.

The Rattlers (65-69, 34-31) cut into the deficit with a little help from the Snappers. Darren Seferina and Kenny Corey singled with one out in the sixth. Eddie Silva sent a grounder to third that looked like it would be an inning-ending double play. Beloit got the force at second, but the throw to first was wild and Seferina would score on the play.

Beloit got that run back in the top of the seventh as the first three batters of the inning singled off reliever Robbie Hitt to load the bases. Jordan Devencenzi drove in the runner from third with a sacrifice fly and the Snappers were up 4-1.

Wisconsin closed the gap again with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gilbert Lara and Chad McClanahan started the inning with singles. Gabriel García doubled to the corner in left with one out to drive in both runners and the Rattlers were down 4-3.

However, the Snappers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning on a double by Devencenzi and the Rattlers went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Kane County won 6-0 at Peoria on Wednesday night to put their second half record at 34-30. The Cougars and the Snappers are tied for the Wild Card lead and the Rattlers are now a half game behind the leaders. There are five games left in the regular season.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Thursday night. Aaron Ashby (1-1, 2.23) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Beloit has named Jared Poche (8-6, 4.45) as their starter. Game time is 7:05pm.

The first 1,000 fans into the ballpark for the game will receive the Fans' Choice Bobblehead of Gabriel García courtesy of Pick 'N Save.

Thursday night is Hispanic Heritage Night at the ballpark. The Timber Rattlers will be known at Los Cascabeles for the evening. Salsa Manzana will perform outside the stadium from 5:45pm to 6:45pm. Margaritas will be available for $5 on this night, too.

The team is also trying something new with a Shirt-Off-Their-Back Raffle. Fans may purchase a raffle ticket. The winners will be taken to the field at the conclusion of the contest to receive the batting practice top from player who wore it during the game. Proceeds from the raffle will go to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Maria Relief.

This is the final Craft Brews & Brats Thursday with 95.9, KISS-FM. Fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 12-ounce craft beers for $2. Cher-Make brats are also just $2 and they are available for everyone. Beers from Fox River Brewing Company, Badger Club Amber, and many, many more will be available.

This is also the final night of the Timber Rattlers Concert Series with Zakk Abitz playing in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club for 90 minutes starting at the conclusion of the seventh inning.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are many ways to catch the action. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Pregame Show at 6:45pm. Spectrum Sports will televise the game starting at 7:00pm. The broadcast is also available on the Tune In and IHeart Radio apps. Subscribers to MiLB.tv can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

BEL 000 003 101 - 5 9 1

WIS 000 001 200 - 3 7 2

WP: Mitchell Jordan (7-4)

LP: Dylan File (7-10)

SAVE: Nick Highberger (6)

TIME: 2:50

ATTN: 4,765

