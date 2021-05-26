TinCaps Game Information: May 26 at South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-11) @ South Bend Cubs (9-9)

Wednesday, May 26 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | | Road Game 8 of 60 | Game 19 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (4.15 ERA) vs. RHP Derek Casey (5.68 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Video: MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the South Ben Cubs on Tuesday night, 12-10. Despite a 6-run top of the 1st, including HRs from Agustin Ruiz (5th) and Justin Lopez (2nd), the Cubs plated 6 in both the 6th and 8th to take the series opener. TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser was fantastic, throwing 5.0 IP, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 5.

TIRSO'S TURNAROUND: Tirso Ornelas began the season 0-for-16 over his first 4 games and entered last week with his batting average at .088. But the 21-year-old from Mexico hit safely in all 5 games he played in vs. Lansing, going 9-for-20 with 5 doubles and 5 RBIs.

DWS, OBP: Dwanya Williams-Sutton led the Midwest League in OBP in 2019 at .411. That was also the highest OBP for a Fort Wayne player since 2010 when Jason Hagerty had a .423 mark. (Hagerty's career later peaked in Triple-A.) So far this season, DWS is getting on base at a .450 clip as he's walked in 22% of his plate appearances. (Last year he walked 15% of the time.) On Tuesday he walked 3 times and added 2 singles, driving in 1 run.

LEAGUE HITTING LEADERS: Tirso Ornelas 7 2B (T-2nd)... Agustin Ruiz 17 RBIs (2nd), 5 HR (T-4th)... Jonny Homza 14 R (T-3rd), 17% BB% (10th)

LEAGUE PITCHING LEADERS: Ethan Elliott 32 SO (1st), .134 AVG (2nd), 0.66 WHIP (3rd)... Carter Loewen 3 SV (T-1st)... Edwuin Bencomo 0.64 ERA (2nd), .0.64 WHIP (2nd), .146 AVG (3rd)... Matt Waldron 0.97 WHIP (6th), 22 SO (T-10th)...Gabe Mosser: 0.92 WHIP (5th), 2.08 ERA (5th), .261 opp. BABIP (T-6th w/ Waldron)

SMALL BALL: The Cubs rank last in High-A Central with just 6 home runs. The TinCaps have the 3rd fewest with 14 (Cedar Rapids leads the league with 23). South Bend's .647 OPS is the 2nd lowest in the circuit.

SENIOR STAFF: The average age for a Cubs pitcher is 24.1 years old, tied with the CR Kernels for most veteran in the HAC. The average age for a TinCaps pitcher is 22.9, 4th youngest. (League average: 23.3) At the plate, the average age for a South Bend hitter is 22.9, while Fort Wayne batters are an average of 22.0 years old. The 'Caps have the 3rd youngest lineup, while the Cubs rank are tied for 4th oldest. (League average: 22.5)

FIELDING FOLLIES: The Cubs have committed a league-worst 27 errors in 18 games, including 4 last night... They've also allowed a league-high 44 stolen bases against.

