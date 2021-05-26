Enlow, Wallner Moved to Injured List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announce that right-handed pitcher Blayne Enlow and outfielder Matt Wallner are both placed on the seven-day injured list. These moves were disseminated by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Enlow was added to the injured list due to a right elbow strain. He is 1-1 with a 1.84 ERA over three starts. Enlow owns 23 strikeouts in just 14.2 innings featuring a career-high 10 strikeouts in a 4-2 win May 18 versus the Beloit Snappers. The St. Amant, Louisiana native was selected in the third round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of St. Amant High School.

Wallner, the current Minnesota Twins Minor League Player of the Week, is on the injured list after a right wrist sprain. He is batting .333 with four home runs and an OPS of 1.005 through 17 games played. A native of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Wallner was drafted in Competitive Balance Round A in 2019 at the end of his junior season at the University of Southern Mississippi.

With both Enlow and Wallner placed on the injured list, the Kernels currently have 25 players on the active roster along with four individuals on the injured list, one man on the temporary inactive list, and one person on the restricted list.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids season continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in a game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. For this contest, the Kernels will transform into "las Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids" as part of the "Copa de la Diversión" initiative that recognizes and celebrates Hispanic culture. Broadcast coverage will be available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids season continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in a game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. For this contest, the Kernels will transform into "las Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids" as part of the "Copa de la Diversión" initiative that recognizes and celebrates Hispanic culture. Broadcast coverage will be available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

