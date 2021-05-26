Statement on Tuesday's Game from the South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs do not condone the actions that occurred during the late innings of Tuesday night's game.

The organization strives to create a family friendly atmosphere and pride themselves on making Four Winds Field affordable entertainment. What happened last night was between two competitive teams and competitive players; however, those actions were unacceptable.

The South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne Tincaps are working together to ensure this incident does not happen again and reestablish positive sportsmanship between both teams.

