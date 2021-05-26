Statement on Tuesday's Game from the South Bend Cubs
May 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release
The South Bend Cubs do not condone the actions that occurred during the late innings of Tuesday night's game.
The organization strives to create a family friendly atmosphere and pride themselves on making Four Winds Field affordable entertainment. What happened last night was between two competitive teams and competitive players; however, those actions were unacceptable.
The South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne Tincaps are working together to ensure this incident does not happen again and reestablish positive sportsmanship between both teams.
