Baker Mayfield Confirmed for Landry Softball Game

(Eastlake, OH) - Clear Vision Marketing Group and the Lake County Captains are excited to announce that Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield will play in the 2021 Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Lake Health. Mayfield, who piloted the Browns to their first postseason appearance since 2002, will make his first ever appearance at Classic Park when he plays alongside his Browns teammates in the charity softball game on June 12.

Mayfield was drafted by Cleveland with the first overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since becoming the Browns' starting quarterback in 2018, Mayfield has thrown 75 touchdowns and passed for 11,115 total yards. He propelled the Browns to their first playoff win since 1994 with a three-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The softball game will feature two Pro Bowl captains in Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland native Travis Kelce. Landry and Kelce will select their teams from a list of current star athletes, all-time great former athletes and celebrities. Last week, it was announced that Browns legend Bernie Kosar will be among this year's participants, along with six current Browns - David Njoku, Kareem Hunt, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Denzel Ward, Jedrick Wills, Jr. and Mack Wilson - plus Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Clear Vision Marketing Group and the Lake County Captains are pleased to announce that the following participants have also been added to the all-star roster: Myles Garrett (Browns - DE), Darius Leonard (Colts - LB), Diontae Johnson (Steelers - WR), Terrell Edmunds (Steelers - S), Henry Ruggs III (Raiders - WR), Irv Smith, Jr. (Vikings - TE), Ted Ginn Jr. (Free Agent - WR), Vinny Curry (Jets - DE), Xavien Howard (Dolphins - CB).

Bleacher tickets for the event are currently on sale for $17. Select box seats are available for $22. Tickets for all sections are available for purchase at CaptainsBaseball.com or JarvisLandrySoftball.com. Fans who purchase tickets will be able to pick them up at Classic Park at a later date. Fans may also elect to have their tickets mailed.

Gates to Classic Park will open at 2 p.m. In addition to the celebrity softball game, the 2021 event will feature a fundraising initiative for the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, as well as a home run derby and awards ceremony. Proceeds from the event will also benefit the Lake Health Foundation.

Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks. All participants are subject to change.

