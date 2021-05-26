Rattlers Late Breakthrough Beats Kernels 5-0

May 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - A trio of Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitchers combined to shutout a potent Cedar Rapids Kernels lineup and the Rattlers offense came alive late with a four-run eighth inning on the way to victory. The Rattlers took game two of the series from the Kernels at Perfect Game Field 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Both teams has scoring threats in the third inning.

Wisconsin (9-11) loaded the bases after two outs on a Yeison Coca walk and singles by Je'Von Ward and Korry Howell. Kernels starter Kody Funderburk got out of the jam with a force play at second.

Cedar Rapids (9-11) loaded the bases against Wisconsin starter Zach Mort in the bottom of the third on three walks, but did not score.

Both starters went 4-2/3 innings without allowing a run. Funderburk struck out nine and pitched around two walks and three hits. Mort gave up two hits, walked four, and struck out six.

The Kernels loaded the bases again in the bottom of the fifth, but Wisconsin reliever Taylor Floyd got the final out with fly out to center.

The game had big momentum switches late.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nash Walters took over for Floyd with runners at first and second and one out and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases with Kernels for the third time. Walters kept the game scoreless by getting Wander Javier to ground into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Wisconsin took the lead in the top of the eighth. Coca walked on four pitches and stole second. Howell cracked a one-out double to the corner in left to score Coca with the first run of the game. Gabriel García delivered a two-out, RBI single to left to get Howell across the plate for a 2-0 lead. Then, Hayden Cantrelle crushed a two-run homer to right and Wisconsin was up 4-0.

Walters pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Ward drove in Carlos Rodríguez with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth. Walters went back out to pitch a perfect ninth to close out the victory.

Coca was 2-for-2 with two walks to reach base four times in the game. Ward's single in the third inning extended his current hitting streak to a team-high seven games.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Perfect Game Field. The Timber Rattlers will have Victor Castañeda (1-1, 6.11) as their starting pitcher. The Kernels have named Matt Canterino (1-0, 1.29) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm. Catch the action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 6:25pm. The game is also available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv.

R H E

WIS 000 000 041 - 5 10 0

CR 000 000 00x - 0 4 1

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Hayden Cantrelle (2nd, 1 on in 8th inning off Owen Griffith, 2 out)

WP: Nash Walters (2-1)

LP: Owen Griffith (1-1)

TIME: 3:19

ATTN: 1,037

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.