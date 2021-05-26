Banfield Drives In Four As Snappers Beat Chiefs 6-4

BELOIT, WI - Fans erupted all night long as Beloit Snappers' catcher Will Banfield drove in four runs on a 2-for-4 day to beat the Peoria Chiefs 6-4.

Beloit scored first in the bottom of the third inning on a Banfield two-RBI single.

Up 2-0, in the top of the fourth, the Chiefs took a 3-2 lead with a three-run home run from Chandler Redmond. Peoria added one more in the top of the fifth to go up 4-2.

The Snappers had the answer in the bottom of the fifth when Beloit batted around and scored four runs to go up 6-4. Neither team would score the rest of the game.

Fans were loud from the first pitch. A group of 20+ hooted and hollered after every strike, every walk, every hit, and every run. The atmosphere at Pohlman Field rang throughout the city. It was electrifying.

Beloit's Top Performers: Bryan Hoeing earned his second win of the season with five innings and four earned runs. Kameron Misner had a two-hit night. Griffin Conine reached four times, a base hit, and three walks.

