Timber Rattlers Strike Late in Shutout Win

May 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers kept each other scoreless for the first seven innings Wednesday before Wisconsin exploded for five runs in the final frames within a 5-0 victory at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (9-11) and Wisconsin (9-11) are tied at 1-1 in a six-game series.

Starting pitchers Kody Funderburk and Zach Mort tossed 4.2 shutout innings for the Kernels and the Timber Rattlers, respectively. Funderburk recorded a career-high nine strikeouts while working around three singles and two walks. Mort totaled six strikeouts and yielded two hits and four walks.

Neither side was able to scratch the scoreboard through the seventh. Four different bases-loaded spots between Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin produced no runs.

The Timber Rattlers finally jumped in front during the eighth inning. Korry Howell delivered an RBI double and later scored on Gabriel García's RBI single. Hayden Cantrelle added a two-run home run to cap the four-run rally. In the ninth, Je'Von Ward pushed the winning margin to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Nash Walters (2-1) picked up the win while Owen Griffith (1-1) took the loss. Walters did not allow any hits or runs over 2.2 innings and also prevented two inherited runners from scoring. Griffith was tagged for all five runs of Wednesday's contest over two innings of work.

Up next, Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin meet again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Matt Canterino (1-0, 1.29) and Timber Rattlers right-hander Victor Castañeda (1-1, 6.11), and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have the call on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Three 50-inch big screen televisions will be given away on Big Screen Thursday presented by First Federal Credit Union and 104.5 KDAT. All fans aged 18 or older are eligible to get a raffle ticket at the First Federal Credit Union table on the concourse, and participants must be present to win.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.