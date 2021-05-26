Dayton Dragons Announce Transactions
May 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dayton Dragons announced the following roster changes today:
Right-handed pitcher Ricky Salinas has been promoted from Dayton to Chattanooga (Double-A South League).
Right-handed pitcher Carson Spiers has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Low-A Southeast League).
Spiers made five appearances (four starts) with Daytona. He was 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA. He pitched the final inning of Daytona's no-hitter on May 22.
Spiers, the nephew of former Major Leaguer Bill Spiers, played college baseball at Clemson University.
Salinas was 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in three games with the Dragons.
The Dragons host the Quad Cities River Bandits tonight through Sunday at Day Air Ballpark. Games start at 7:05 p.m. each night through Saturday. The Sunday game will begin at 2:05. Call (937) 228-2287 for ticket information or go to daytondragons.com.
