Dayton Dragons Announce Transactions

May 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Ricky Salinas has been promoted from Dayton to Chattanooga (Double-A South League).

Right-handed pitcher Carson Spiers has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Low-A Southeast League).

Spiers made five appearances (four starts) with Daytona. He was 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA. He pitched the final inning of Daytona's no-hitter on May 22.

Spiers, the nephew of former Major Leaguer Bill Spiers, played college baseball at Clemson University.

Salinas was 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in three games with the Dragons.

The Dragons host the Quad Cities River Bandits tonight through Sunday at Day Air Ballpark. Games start at 7:05 p.m. each night through Saturday. The Sunday game will begin at 2:05. Call (937) 228-2287 for ticket information or go to daytondragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.