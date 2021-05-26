Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday

May 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 26, 2021 l Game # 20

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Quad Cities River Bandits (13-5) at Dayton Dragons (11-8)

RH Zach Haake (1-0, 1.69) vs. RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 1.42)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 11, Quad Cities 7. The Dragons battled back from a 7-1 deficit to win the first game of the series. Dayton hit three home runs in the sixth inning, scoring five runs in the frame, to cut the deficit to 7-6. The Dragons scored five more in the seventh, taking advantage of three walks, a hit batsman, and a costly throwing error that brought in the go-ahead runs. Alex McGarry hit two home runs including the back end of back-to-back homers with Juan Martinez in the sixth. Quin Cotton also homered in the sixth. Jacob Hurtubise had two hits and scored two runs.

Additional Notes from Last Night: The Dragons overcame a deficit of at least six runs to win for the first time since May 8, 2018, when they trailed 6-0 and battled back to win 8-6. The Dragons hit four home runs last night including three in the sixth inning. Their previous 2021 high for most homers in a game (and inning) was two. Alex McGarry became the second Dragons player to hit two home runs in a game this season. Brian Rey was the first. The Dragons hit back-to-back home runs (Juan Martinez and McGarry) for the first time since Reyniel Ozuna and Brian Rey did it on May 28, 2019. The Dragons 11-run total last night was their highest total since the sixth game of the season, May 9 at Great Lakes, when they scored 12. In each of the last two six-game sets, they scored 17 runs. The Dragons scored 10 runs over a two-inning window in the sixth and seventh innings (five runs in each inning). They had scored more than five runs in a game in only one of their last 12 games.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise has hit safely in seven straight games, going 9 for 23 (.391) to raise his average from .200 to .292. He has stolen four bases in the last three games and leads the team with nine on the year.

Reliever Jacques Pucheu has not allowed a run in 9.2 innings this season. Opposing batters have gone 3 for 31 against him.

Reliever Eddy Demurias has two saves and has not allowed a run in nine innings, giving up only three hits with a .107 opponent's batting average.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in nine innings, surrendering just three hits and six walks. He has struck out 16 of 38 batters faced.

Reliever Francis Peguero has not allowed a run in six innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.

Ricky Salinas in his last two appearances: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.

Spencer Stockton has allowed only two runs in 12.2 innings, giving up seven hits (.163 avg. against) with a 1.42 ERA.

Lyon Richardson ranks second in the league in ERA at 1.10. He has given up two earned runs in 16.1 innings.

Team Notes

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 17 of the 19 games they have played this season.

HITTING: Among the 12 teams in the High-A Central League, the Dragons rank tied for third in the league in batting average (.234). They are ninth in runs scored, fourth in home runs, and fifth in stolen bases. They are sixth in slugging percentage and seventh in OPS.

The Dragons averaged 6.7 runs per game in their first series vs. Great Lakes. They averaged 2.8 runs per game in the second series vs. Lansing and 2.8 runs per game in the series at South Bend. They scored 11 runs last night.

The Dragons have stolen 34 bases in 19 games, a pace for 214 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 250). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .204 (best in the league).

The Dragons rank second in team ERA (3.40), 31 points behind Lansing.

Dragons relief pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.73 over the last 11 games, allowing only nine earned runs in 46.2 innings.

FIELDING: The Dragons committed have committed only 13 errors in 19 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., May 27 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Anthony Veneziano (0-2, 8.22) at Dayton RH Miguel Medrano (first appearance)

Fri., May 28 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Grant Gambrell (2-0, 3.29) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., May 29 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Angel Zerpa (1-0, 2.29) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-2, 4.82) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 30 (2:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Asa Lacy (1-1, 4.15) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 5.74) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

High-A Central League Stories from May 26, 2021

