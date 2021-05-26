First of Eight Wednesday Bark in the Park Timber Rattlers Events for 2021 Is June 2

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO are extremely happy to announce that Wednesday Bark in the Park Events being on June 2 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The left field berm will be set aside for pups and pup parents to enjoy the game on June 2 and on every other Wednesday the Timber Rattlers are home the rest of the season.

Tickets for humans are $8. Their four-legged friends are allowed in for free. Dog owners must sign a waiver stating that required vaccinations are current before entering the stadium.

On the day of the Bark in the Park events, dogs and their owners should enter the stadium through the gate located down the left field line. Seating will be general admission on the left field grass berm. Doggie pools, water dishes and waste bags will be available throughout the game. Day-of-game, cash-only sales for Bark in the Park will take place at the left field gate beginning 90 minutes before the start of the game and conclude in the second inning.

Owners must sign a waiver stating that your dog's vaccinations from a licensed veterinarian are current. This waiver holds you (the owner) liable in the event of an incident. We recommend you contact your veterinarian regarding other vaccinations that may suit your dog's needs. The Timber Rattlers reserve the right to deny any dog or human entrance to Neuroscience Group Field for Bark in the Park for any reason they may see fit.

Required Vaccinations:

Rabies - given annually, but sometimes can be a 3 year.

DHLP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Leptospirosis, Para Influenza) - all given annually, sometimes referred to as the Combo Vaccination, especially when it includes Parvo.

Parvo - given annually, many times this is included in the DHLP and is indicated as DHLPP.

Bordetella - given either every six months or annually. Sometimes referred to as: Kennel Cough or Tracheobronchitis.

Please call the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Box Office at (920)733-4152 to order tickets - or to receive more information about this year's Bark in the Park. The Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

