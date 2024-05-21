TinCaps Game Information: May 21 vs. Lansing Lugnuts

May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-22) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (20-19)

Tuesday, May 21 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Enmanuel Pinales vs. RHP Jake Garland

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: The TinCaps won their 5th in a row against the Cubs on Sunday, walking off South Bend, 9-6, in 10 innings. Albert Fabian hit a game-winning grand slam.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Parkview Field has hosted sellout crowds each of the last 3 games, including Saturday's season-high turnout of 8,402. Saturday's crowd was the largest for a May game in the franchise's history. It was also the largest crowd at Parkview Field for a non-July 4th date since 2018. Furthermore, it was the largest crowd in the Midwest League this season outside of Dayton. The weekend marked the first time the TinCaps sold out 3 consecutive games since 2018, and was the highest attendance for a Friday-Sunday stretch since 2015... Through 15 openings so far this season, the TinCaps have averaged 4,514, which ranks 2nd to the Dragons in the MWL, and 5th out of 60 teams at the Single/High-A levels.

GRANNY FACTOIDS: Fort Wayne has hit a grand slam in consecutive games for the first time since June 7-8, 2003, when an outfielder named Steve Baker did it. Baker's grand slam on June 8, 2003 was a walk-off in an 8-4 win against Peoria, which was the last time Fort Wayne hit a walk-off grand slam. (Research credit: Dylan Sinn from The Journal Gazette.)

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 5 in a row and 7 of their last 9.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 11 of their 17 wins.

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps are tied with Triple-A Columbus for most extra-inning games played (8) in MiLB, and Columbus has played 5 more games overall... The TinCaps have played 14 one-run games (tied with Lansing for most in MWL) and 8 two-run games... Fort Wayne has 3 walk-off wins... Saturday was the team's first win this season by more than 3 runs.

DEFENSE: The TinCaps lead the league in outfield assists (10). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5)... TinCaps catchers rank 3rd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 26% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 6th in CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 9th (7).

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

ETHAN SALAS: 4-for-last-10 with 3 doubles... For the year, leads the team in BB (20) and BB% (14%).

HOMER BUSH JR: 20 stolen bases, most in MWL... 11-game hitting streak ended Saturday (was 2nd longest in MWL).

ALBERT FABIAN: First 20 games of the season, 0 RBIs. Last 5 games, 14 RBIs (tied with Lansing's Euribel Ángeles for most in MiLB since May 11).

JAY BESHEARS: In 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, was leading the Cal League in OBP (.489) and walks (31), while ranking 3rd in AVG (.320) and 4th in OPS (.943).

ANTHONY VILAR: 4th start at 2nd base in MiLB career (3rd this season)... 100+ there in college at Miami.

BAD LUCK: The following TinCaps have 3 players in the bottom 9 of the MWL in BABIP, including Griffin Doersching (9th, .247).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.