River Bandits, Dragons Series Opener Postponed

May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Today's 6:30 p.m. game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Dayton Dragons at Modern Woodmen Park has been postponed due to rain and forecasted severe weather. The contest will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 22. Game one is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game may exchange them for any future 2024 regular season River Bandits home game at the Modern Woodmen Park box office.

