United Way of the Greater Dayton Area Partners with Dayton Dragons to Host Tour de Gem

May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio -United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will host their 7th Annual Tour de Gem Cycling Classic in partnership with the Dayton Dragons on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Day Air Ballpark.

"This 'Ride with a Purpose' is produced by United Way of the Greater Dayton Area to increase awareness and raise funds to invest into valuable services throughout the area and provide a platform for other non-profits to raise funds to support their specific missions," said Tom Kelley, President and CEO of UWGDA. "United Way has been serving the Miami Valley for over 100 years to bring people and organizations together. Through Tour de Gem, we can accomplish this by raising awareness, providing outreach, bringing a lot of people together, raising funds and so much more."

This fun, family-friendly event will begin in the morning with three different routes for riders of all ages and abilities beginning and ending at Day Air Ballpark:

A Family Fun Ride on the bike path at any desired distance and back

A 35-mile route through Dayton, Riverside, Beavercreek, Kettering, Centerville, Oakwood, Dayton and back

An extended 65-mile route to also include Xenia, Sugarcreek, and Bellbrook, along with the others

Start times will vary depending on route chosen between 8:00 am - 9:30 am. Exact times will be published as Ride Day approaches.

The cost to ride in the Tour de Gem is $25-$50 (depending on age of rider) and includes a post-ride patio meal at the Moeller Brew Barn, across from Day Air Ballpark, ride day t-shirt, and one Dragons ticket to that evenings' Dayton Dragons vs. West Michigan Whitecaps game at 7:05 pm. United Way and the Dragons are partnering to sell tickets for the August 31st game to help raise additional funds for United Way. Tickets cost $14, with $7 of every ticket purchased going back to United Way. https://fevo-enterprise.com/Tourdegem24

"We are excited to partner with the United Way on Tour de Gem," said Eric Deutsch, Executive Vice President of the Dayton Dragons. "This is another opportunity for the Dragons to be involved with key partners in our community, while adding another attraction at Day Air Ballpark to bring people of all ages together in our fantastic downtown."

For more information and to register for the ride, visit tourdegem.org . T our de Gem has helped local nonprofits raise more than $430,000 since its start in 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.