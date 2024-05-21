Sky Carp Swipe Series Opener 8-4 over Loons

May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (22-18) walked seven Beloit Sky Carp (19-20) batters, three scored in an 8-4 Sky Carp win on a 69-degree partly cloudy Tuesday morning in front of 6,570 fans on a School Kids Day game at Dow Diamond.

The Sky Carp scored two in the first, limiting Maddux Bruns to one inning worked. The left-hander walked two batters on four pitches, with Josh Zamora winning an eight-pitch battle with a two-run single.

Two more Sky Carp walked against Kelvin Bautista in the fourth both were plated. A Brandon Neeck wild pitch brought a third run across. Four of the first five Beloit runs reached via a walk. A Jake Thompson homer in the third inning was the other tally.

Chris Newell got the Loons on the board and was their lone run through the first five innings. The Midwest League's home run leader went 411 feet and 109 off the bat to straightaway centerfield. It was Newell's eleventh of the year, his fourth at Dow Diamond, and second to center.

The third time through the order against Jacob Miller, Great Lakes gained some ground. Thayron Liranzo singled to start the sixth inning, followed by a Kyle Nevin walk. A groundout moved both into scoring position for Dylan Campbell, who brought Liranzo home with a sacrifice fly. Beloit's abetted the next run with an error at shortstop.

Down 6-3, the Loons' first batter of the seventh was Yunior Garcia powering one out off Ignacio Feliz. Garcia has four this year, three at home. The tying runner reached in the frame after a single and a walk, but a groundball double play ended the chance.

In the final two innings, Great Lakes hitters struck out four times, stranding three runners. Beloit tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, a two-run Jake Thompson double.

Rounding Things Out

Noah Miller extended his on-base streak to 16 games with two singles, the best by a Loon this season.

Up Next

The Loons and Sky Carp play game two of the series tomorrow Wednesday, May 22nd. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. It is a Paws & Claws Day, with half-off White Claws, and your canine companion is invited.

