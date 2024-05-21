Dragons Rained-Out on Tuesday at Quad Cities
May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Davenport, Iowa - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Quad Cities River Bandits was postponed due to rain on Tuesday night in Davenport, Iowa. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 22 as part of a doubleheader in Davenport. The first game will start at 6:00 pm (EDT). Both games on Wednesday will be seven-inning games.
The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.
On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
