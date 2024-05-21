TinCaps Hit Grand Slam in Third Straight, Win Sixth Straight
May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps continued to make history with a 12-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) on Tuesday night. Designated hitter Albert Fabian hit his second grand slam in as many days. For the first time in Parkview Field history, Fort Wayne (18-22) has hit a grand slam in three consecutive games. The offensive explosion propelled the 'Caps to their sixth straight win - the team's first six-game win streak since last July.
A big day of offense helped lead the TinCaps to victory, but starter Enmanuel Pinales shined to preserve the lead. The righty pitched seven shutout innings, allowed only one hit, zero walks, and struck out a career-high nine. Pinales leads Fort Wayne starters with a 2.60 ERA, which also ranks in the top five in the Midwest League. The league is hitting just .161 against him, the lowest batting average against in the circuit.
The 'Caps lineup exploded for a season-high 12 runs. The scoring began in the first inning when right fielder Kai Murphy led off with a walk and catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) hit his first home run in a TinCaps uniform to jump out to an early 2-0 lead. Later in the first, center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) stole his league-leading 21st stolen base of the season and got knocked in by second baseman Anthony Vilar to extend the lead to 3-0.
The scoring barrage continued into the third when Bush Jr., Fabian, and shortstop Jay Beshears all scored runs off, as Vilar knocked one in and third baseman Devin Ortiz added an RBI single. He's the team's leader with 22 runs batted in on the season.
Fort Wayne led off the fourth and fifth innings with solo home runs from Murphy and Vilar, respectively, to jump out to an 8-0 lead. The icing on the cake was a historic blast from Fabian in the sixth. The slugger hit a grand slam to make it 12-0. The last time a TinCap hit grand slams in consecutive games was Steve Baker on June 7-8, 2003. Fabian now has 18 RBIs in his last six games - the most in Minor League Baseball since May 11.
Next Game: Wednesday, May 22 vs. Lansing (6:35pm)
- TinCaps probable starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect)
- Lugnuts probable starter: RHP Mitch Myers
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
