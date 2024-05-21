Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:30 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 21, 2024 l Game # 40

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-21) at Quad Cities River Bandits (19-20)

RH Ryan Cardona (3-1, 4.38) vs. LH Hunter Owen (3-1, 3.18)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliates of the Kansas City Royals) in the first game of a six-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have won five of their last seven games and six of their last nine, all against teams that are currently tied for first place. Quad Cities enters this series with an eight-game losing streak. They are coming off a six-game sweep at the hands of Cedar Rapids (in the set, QC batted .203 and averaged 3.0 runs/game).

Last Game: Sunday: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 1. The Loons broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Jay Allen II, but they were limited to just five hits in the game. Cade Hunter had two hits for Dayton. Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons took a shutout into the sixth inning before allowing a solo home run to Thayron Liranzo, the first of two Liranzo hit in the game. The sixth inning homer ended Lyons' scoreless streak at 16 innings, the longest of the year by a Dayton pitcher.

Last Series (May 14-19 vs. Great Lakes): Dayton went 4-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .242 batting average (45 for 186); 5.0 runs/game (30 R, 6 G); 6 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 4.17 ERA (54 IP, 25 ER); 2 errors.

In the Standings: The Dragons are in fifth place, 4 games behind Great Lakes and Lake County, the East Division co-leaders.

Team Notes

The Dragons committed just two errors in the six-game series with Great Lakes that ended Sunday, matching the fewest they have committed in a six-game series since the Midwest League adopted the six-game series format at the start of the 2021 season. Both errors came on the same play Thursday and were both throwing errors. The Dragons last fielding error came by pitcher Luis Mey on Sunday, May 12.

The Dragons erased deficits of at least three runs to win in two of their last four games. Prior to Thursday (May 16), they had just one win in a game they had trailed by at least three runs in 2024.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart went 7 for 15 (.467) with four walks and one hit batsman in the last series. He reached base 12 times in five games (.600 OBP).

Jay Allen II is second in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.600) and third in OPS (1.030). He is tied for fifth in home runs (7) and eighth in On-Base Percentage (.430).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just one run in 17 innings. His final May start will come Sunday.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone four straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Dragons reliever Vin Timpanelli has not allowed a run in three outings since his arrival, working 2.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 22 (7:30 pm): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.93) at Quad Cities RH Ben Kudrna (2-3, 2.87)

Thursday, May 23 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-2, 7.83) at Quad Cities TBA

Friday, May 24 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.33) at Quad Cities TBA

Saturday, May 25 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.79) at Quad Cities TBA

Sunday, May 26 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 2.78) at Quad Cities TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

