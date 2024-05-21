Chiefs Rally to Force Extras, Fall in 10 Innings

May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs fell in extra innings to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in game one of the series.

The game started off with a scoreless first inning for both teams. Cedar Rapids put up four runs in the second on Peoria starter Pete Hansen. The Kernels powered four straight hits to take a 4-0 lead in the second.

Hansen settled in after the second frame. He pitched 5 1/3 innings with five runs given up on six hits, one walk and five punchouts.

The Chiefs cut the lead in half in the fifth inning. Brody Moore singled and Zach Levenson blasted his sixth home run of the year to make the score 4-2. Dalton Shuffield answered with a two-run homer in the sixth off reliever Zane Mills.

In the home half of the sixth, Michael Curialle reached on an error and with him running on a pitch, Leonardo Bernal doubled him in to make the score 6-3. Osvaldo Tovalin later singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Joshua Baez hit a three-run shot to left field to tie the game at 6-6. It was his third home run of the season.

The contest remained scoreless to push it to extra innings. Cedar Rapids scored two runs after Ricardo Olivar singled and Kevin Maitan grounded out to take the lead 8-6.

Peoria went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 10th off Kernels closer Ricardo Velez. The right-hander increased his ERA to 0.84 in 15 games. Tyler Bradt received his second loss of the season after he surrendered both runs in the 10th.

Bernal and Tovlain both recorded two hits for the Chiefs. Levenson and Baez both blasted home runs to left field but it was not enough to overcome the Kernels. Cedar Rapids improved their winning streak to eight games.

The Chiefs and Kernels will play game two on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Hancel Rincon will make the start for Peoria.

