Sky Carp Take Series Opener 8-4

May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







MIDLAND,Mich. - The Sky Carp got their series with the Loons off to a terrific start with an 8-4 victory Tuesday afternoon.

Jake Miller provided a solid outing on the mound and the offense provided plenty of support on an Education Day in Michigan.

The Sky Carp opened the scoring in the first inning when Josh Zamora hit a two-run single. The team extended its advantage to 3-1 with a Jake Thompson solo home run in the third inning.

In the fourth inning, the Sky Carp took command of the game with three runs. Jake DeLeo hit an RBI double, a run scored on a wild pitch, and Osiris Johnson capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI groundout.

The Loons scored three runs to close the gap in the game, but Nigel Belgrave pitched 1 1-3 innings of scoreless ball to quell the home team's attack.

Thompson gave the bullpen some insurance in the ninth inning by capping the scoring with a two-run double.

Miller (2-3) picked up the win by allowing three runs (two earned) in 5 2-3 innings of work.

GAME NOTABLES

- After allowing a run in his first outing, Belgrave has thrown 6 2-3 scoreless frames over his four outings.

- The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sky Carp. The Loons have now lost eight of their previous ten games.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Sky Carp at Loons

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. Central

WHERE: Dow Diamond Stadium

TICKETS: Available online at www.milb.com/great-lakes

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on milb.com/great-lakes

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.