Vradenburg's Big Day Leads Carp

August 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - It was a banner evening at ABC Supply Stadium.

Brock Vradenburg went 4-for-4 with a pair of homers, thousands of Swifties danced the night away, and the Sky Carp came through with a 6-2 win over Peoria Thursday night.

Following the game, for the second time this season, one lucky fan was the winner of two Taylor Swift concert tickets. While her night in particular was made, the crowd of 2,185 was in general delight after the fireworks show concluded.

Early on, it was Vradenburg who provided the explosives. The first baseman launched a monstrous two-run blast in the second inning to stake the Carp to a 2-0 lead.

After the Chiefs bounced back with a run in the fourth, Vradenburg lifted a bloop double down the left field line to score a run to make it 3-1 in the sixth inning.

Again Peoria rallied, scoring once in the eighth frame to make it 3-2. But after a clutch two-out RBI single by Yiddi Cappe made it 4-2, Vradenburg struck again, this time with another two-run shot to right to account for the final score.

Uber-prospect Thomas White improved to 4-3 on the season after allowing one run in five innings of work. White struck out seven. Josh Ekness followed with a pair of scoreless innings, and Josh White closed out the game for his sixth save of the season with a pair of innings.

NOTABLE:

The Sky Carp have a big weekend coming, with a Paletas bobblehead being given away to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday and Sam Loizzo Day in the home finale on Sunday.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2024

