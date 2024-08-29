Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

Thursday, August 29, 2024 l Game # 57 (123)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (30-25, 61-60) at Dayton Dragons (36-20, 70-52)

RH Joseph Montalvo (0-1, 3.18) vs. RH Brian Edgington (2-0, 3.82)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, five games ahead of Great Lakes and five and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 10 games to play. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is six.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons are 11-2 over their last 13 games and 15-4 over their last 19. They are 36-17 (.679) over their last 53 games, tied for second most wins in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) during that period. They are 57-33 (.633) over their last 90 (since May 12), tied for second most wins in MiLB during that period.

Last Game: Wednesday : Dayton 5, West Michigan 3. The Dragons battled back from a 3-0 deficit, scoring two in the fourth and three in the fifth for the lead. Leo Balcazar had a game-tying RBI single, and Ethan O'Donnell followed with a tie-breaking RBI single. Dragons relievers Easton Sikorski and Simon Miller combined for 3.2 scoreless innings.

Current Series (August 27-Sept. 1 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .213 batting average (13 for 61); 3.5 runs/game (7 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 2 stolen bases; 7.00 ERA (18 IP, 14 ER); 1 error.

Team Notes

While going 15-4 over their last 19 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in runs, home runs, and stolen bases.

Dayton is 21-8 in one-run games (15-4 at home). They are 21-8 at home overall in the second half. They are 22-9 at home when scoring first in 2024.

The Dragons are 16-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 45-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,003), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,254).

Terrific Trio : In the month of August, the Dragons are 17-7. Cam Collier, Leo Balcazar, and Ethan O'Donnell among MWL leaders in the month:

O'Donnell : Batting .364, 5 HR, 19 RBI. 4 th in OPS (1.048), 4 th in Slugging Pct. (.646), 2 nd in extra base hits (14), 1 st in hits (36).

Collier : Batting .338, 5 HR, 20 RBI. 3 rd in OPS (1.162), 2 nd in OBP (.500), 3 rd in Slugging Pct. (.662), T-2 nd in runs (20).

Balcazar : Batting .341, 4 HR, 19 RBI. 5 th in Slugging Pct. (.560), T-3 rd in hits (31).

Player Notes

Starting pitcher Brian Edgington over his last three starts: 18 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 22 SO, 1.50 ERA.

Cam Collier over his last 24 games: 27 for 75 (.360), 6 HR, 23 RBI, 7 2B, 26 BB. Collier hit four home runs in the last series vs. Cedar Rapids.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 27 games: 41 for 110 (.373), 5 HR, 6 2B, 4 3B, 20 RBI. O'Donnell hit three home runs in the last series vs. Cedar Rapids.

Leo Balcazar over his last 30 games: 41 for 119 (.345), 5 HR, 7 2B, 1 3B, 24 RBI, 4 SB.

Jay Allen II over his last 19 games: 18 for 55 (.327), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 12 BB.

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam in his third game.

Arij Fransen over his last 12 G: 1.30 ERA, 34.2 IP, 5 R.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 25 appearances since May 1. His 1.93 ERA in 2024 is fifth among MWL pitchers with 35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 5 G: 11 IP, 5 H, 0 R.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 8 GS, 5-1, 2.09 ERA, 43 IP, 24 H, 8 R, 10 ER, 10 BB, 44 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 30 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Colin Fields (2-5, 3.30) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (1-2, 2.84) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 31 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller (3-4, 4.30) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 9.30)

Sunday, Sept. 1 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (3-10, 3.71) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (3-4, 4.76)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

