Whitecaps Top Dragons 9-5 on Thursday Night

August 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The West Michigan Whitecaps collected 15 hits and belted two home runs as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-5 on Thursday night.

A crowd of 7,549 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the Dragons loss, their lead in the playoff race was cut to four games over Great Lakes and four and one-half games over West Michigan. There are nine games to play in the regular season. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth remained at six.

Game Summary:

West Michigan took a commanding lead with five runs in the second inning, getting a two-run home run from Johnny Peck and a three-run homer from Dom Johnson in the inning as they took a 5-0 lead.

The Dragons battled back, scoring three runs in the third inning to pull within two. Connor Burns walked to start the inning and scored from first on a double by Jay Allen II. Ethan O'Donnell followed with a two-run home run to left field to make it 5-3. The homer was O'Donnell's 10th of the year.

View the O'Donnell home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1829310314518552655

But West Michigan responded with two runs in the top of the fifth to extend their lead to 7-3. The runs scored on a two-out, two-run double by Peck off the left field fence.

The Dragons again battled back in the sixth. Cam Collier opened the inning with a triple to left-center field, and Leo Balcazar followed with a two-run home run to left to make it 7-5. The homer was Balcazar's sixth of the year.

After Balcazar's home run, the Dragons re-started the rally when Cade Hunter singled, Johnny Ascanio reached on a bunt hit with one out, and Connor Burns walked to load the bases, pushing the tying run into scoring position with the top of the Dragons batting order coming to the plate. But Hector Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice with the lead runner forced out at the plate, and Allen struck out to end the inning and strand three runners. The Dragons did not put together another serious threat in the game.

West Michigan added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington (2-1) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs (six earned) with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the game with eight hits. Balcazar lead the way with a home run and single.

Up Next: The Dragons (36-21, 70-53) host West Michigan (31-25, 62-60) in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Franco (1-2, 2.84) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Colin Fields (2-5, 3.30). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Friday night's game will be televised in the Miami Valley on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.