Three-Run 11th Inning Gets Loons Past Cubs 6-3 in Extra-Inning Epic

August 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (64-56) (30-24) produced a three-run rally in the eleventh to push past the South Bend Cubs (47-75) (20-35) 6-3 in 11 innings on a 84-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Four Winds Field.

- In the eleventh inning, Great Lakes pushed across three runs. A Jordan Thompson RBI double and Frank Rodriguez two-run single. To start the inning, the placed runner was tagged out at second and another was thrown out trying to score.

- Jake Gelof 's single put him at first with two outs in the eleventh. Sean McLain then singled, putting runners on the corners. McLain, Thompson, and Rodriguez's hits all came with two outs.

- Garrett McDaniels struck out the side in the bottom of the eleventh and maneuvered out of the tenth inning. McDaniels induced a groundball that was stopped on a slide by Sean McLain to retire the side.

- Both teams scored in the tenth inning, Jefferson Rojas' sac fly off Kelvin Ramirez and an RBI double from Nick Biddison.

- Loons pitching struck out 14, Peter Heubeck handled eight over six innings permitting just one run.

- Cubs pitching walked 13 and struck out 13. South Bend starter Drew Gray walked six but punched out eight over 3.1. Great Lakes left the bases loaded in the first and second innings.

- The Loons 13 walks tied a franchise record. The other time they walked 13 times was April 24, 2013, against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

- The Loons' first two runs came off an RBI single from Jake Vogel in the sixth and a South Bend wild pitch in the seventh.

- The Cubs scored one run off two hits in the fourth and eighth innings. They went without a hit in the other nine innings.

Rounding Things Out

With a Dayton win, Great Lakes is five games back of first place, with 10 games remaining this season.

Up Next

The Loons go for a third straight win over the Cubs tomorrow Thursday, August 29th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

