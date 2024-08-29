McLain's Homer & Martinez's 3 Ks Gets Great Lakes 6-4 Win in 12 Innings
August 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (65-56) (31-24) held the South Bend Cubs (47-76) (20-36) scoreless in all three extra innings, with a Sean McLain two-run homer in the twelfth, the difference in a 6-4 win in 12 innings on an 87-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Four Winds Field.
- The Loons carried a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth. A hit by pitch and walk put two on for South Bend's Cam Smith. In his 18th professional baseball game, he tripled to right field, scoring two and bouncing Jacob Meador.
- With Smith at third, Michael Martinez earned a strikeout and what looked like a game-ending lineout. Josue De Paula caught it in left, but then dropped it as he dove down to the outfield grass. An RBI single for Ezequiel Pagan tied the game.
- Martinez, got the final out of the ninth, followed with a clean tenth, and then with a runner off third base struck out the 1-2 batters in the Cubs order to keep them off the board in the eleventh.
- South Bend's Angel Gonzalez stranded five Loons in the tenth and eleventh. Two foul flyouts ended the frames.
- In the twelfth facing Yovanny Cabrera, Sean McLain went yard. Scoring the placed runner, the two-run shot was the first for McLain as a Loon in his 19th game with Great Lakes.
- Christian Ruebeck induced two groundouts and earned a strikeout. Ruebeck's first 5.2 innings with the Loons have been scoreless.
- Great Lakes had two solo home runs, Jordan Thompson and Nick Biddison each with one. Jake Gelof drove in the other two runs.
- Loons starter Wyatt Crowell went four scoreless innings, his longest career outing.
Rounding Things Out
With a Dayton loss, Great Lakes is four games back of first place, with nine games remaining this season.
Up Next
The Loons go for a fourth straight win over the Cubs tomorrow Friday, August 30th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.
