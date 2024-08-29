Iadisernia Delivers in a Pinch, Chiefs Rally Past Beloit

BELOIT, WI - After being called upon as a pinch hitter, Alex Iadisernia delivered a go-ahead, two-run single to lead the Chiefs to a four-run seventh inning and a 7-3 win over the Beloit Sky Carp on Wednesday.

Peoria trailed 3-2 entering the seventh inning, but loaded the bases with two outs against Sky Carp reliever Xavier Meachem. Chiefs skipper Patrick Anderson turned to Iadisernia off the bench in a tight spot. With two strikes on him, Iadisernia singled through the left side of the diamond to score Tre Richardson and Won-Bin Cho and give the Chiefs a 4-3 lead. Peoria went on to plate four runs in the inning. A Jay Beshears throwing error scored Sammy Hernandez to make it 5-3. Then, Brody Moore singled home a run to extend the lead to 6-3.

An eighth-inning single from Cho and a fielding error by left fielder Mark Coley allowed Chase Davis to trot home and grow the lead to 7-3.

The Chiefs rally comes a night after the Sky Carp scored four unanswered runs on Tuesday to earn a come-from-behind win over Peoria. And just as the Sky Carp bullpen was lights out last night, the Chiefs returned the favor on Wednesday. Tyler Bradt logged three perfect innings in relief of starter Inohan Paniagua. Bradt, who topped out at 97 MPH, whiffed four batters to earn the win. Osvaldo Berrios worked around a runner in the ninth to end the contest.

For the second night in a row, Peoria scored in the first inning. An RBI single from Richardson plated Darlin Moquete to make it 1-0.

An inning later, Moquete was on the receiving end of a bases-loaded walk from Beloit starter Noble Meyer, doubling the Peoria lead to 2-0. Meyer, a top 100 prospect in Minor League Baseball, walked four Chiefs batters on Wednesday, but did not allow a run the rest of the way. He logged four innings and punched out four.

The Sky Carp chipped away and later grabbed the lead, scoring a run in each of the next three innings. A pair of RBI singles and a sac fly from Gage Miller gave Beloit its first lead, 3-2.

With the win Wednesday, the Chiefs kept pace with Quad Cities for a second-half playoff spot. With 10 games to play, Peoria remains one game back of the Bandits, who won at Wisconsin this afternoon.

Right-hander Hancel Rincon starts for the Chiefs on Thursday in Beloit. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

