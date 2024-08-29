Johnson's Slam Lifts Quad Cities to Second-Straight Win
August 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Appleton, Wisconsin - Justin Johnson whacked his first-career grand slam Thursday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-2 at Fox Cities Stadium.
The salami, the River Bandits' Midwest League-leading eighth of the season, was all the offense Quad Cities totaled on the night, but it was more than enough for starter Ethan Bosacker, who worked 5.0 innings for the 11th time in his last dozen starts.
The right-hander allowed an RBI-single to Luis Lara in the third and an RBI-double to Hedbert Perez in the fourth, but closed out his night with a scoreless fifth, including his third and final strikeout.
Nate Ackenhausen allowed just one hit and earned his first-career hold, keeping Wisconsin off the board in the sixth and seventh and picking up a pair of strikeouts in his third-straight scoreless outing.
Chazz Martinez (2) then converted a perfect six-out save for his second in as many opportunities.
Quad Cities continues its six-game set against the Timber Rattlers tomorrow night and sends Frank Mozzicato (5-10, 3.75) to the hill opposite Ryan Birchard (0-1, 5.14). First pitch at Fox Cities Stadium is set for 6:40 p.m.
